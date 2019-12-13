Corbyn’s seat total might end up being smaller than Blair’s majority of 179 in 1997December 13th, 2019
Swindon North, a Labour seat 1997-2010
2019: Tory majority of >16,000
— Henry Zeffman (@hzeffman) December 13, 2019
This is one of the seats which had been quite heavily targeted by Labour. https://t.co/E0TJ7qaBFg
— Nicola Bartlett (@NicolaRBartlett) December 13, 2019
McDonnell seems to rule out interim leadership on Sky: https://t.co/VKneDdLbdw
— Ross Hawkins (@rosschawkins) December 13, 2019
Labour party has now lost 4 national elections. As many as during the Thatcher/Major era, Osborne just observed on ITV. Meanwhile Momentum founder says election shows progress for the cause. Way to go….
— Pierre Briançon (@pierrebri) December 13, 2019
Tories confident of winning Bolsover and Sedgefield; Newcastle North (10,000 majority in 2010) looking close.
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) December 13, 2019
Corbyn's seat total might end up being smaller than Blair's majority of 179 in 1997
— TSE (@TSEofPB) December 13, 2019
Tory party said it was investigating 3 candidates over anti-semitism at the weekend. Two are projected to win acc to exit poll: Sally-Ann Hart in Hastings and Rye, and Lee Anderson in Ashfield.
— Rosamund Urwin (@RosamundUrwin) December 13, 2019