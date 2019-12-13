The first results sees the red wall penetratedDecember 13th, 2019
Newcastle upon Tyne Central: Lab HOLD
LAB: 57.6% (-7.3)
CON: 24.8% (+0.2)
LDEM: 7.2% (+2.3)
BREX: 6.8% (+6.8)
GRN: 3.6% (+2.0)
Swing: -7.3
Turnout: 64.8%
Full results: https://t.co/pHAmhckPls #GE2019
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) December 12, 2019
Houghton and Sunderland South: Lab HOLD
LAB: 40.7% (-18.8)
CON: 32.9% (+3.2)
BREX: 15.5% (+15.5)
LDEM: 5.8% (+3.6)
GRN: 2.8% (+1.1)
Full results: https://t.co/1owjTILCZN #GE2019
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) December 12, 2019
Blyth Valley: Con GAIN
CON: 42.7% (+5.4)
LAB: 40.9% (-15.0)
BREX: 8.3% (+8.3)
LDEM: 5.3% (+0.7)
GRN: 2.8% (+0.6)
Swing: Lab to Con (+10.2)
Full results: https://t.co/wVfQPUtvng #GE2019
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) December 12, 2019
Lib Dems and Greens look to have both held their deposits in Newcastle Central – neither did in 2017. Significant
— Patrick Maguire (@patrickkmaguire) December 12, 2019
Newcastle/Sunderland… suggestion Brexit Party taking Labour votes? #GE2019
— Michael Savage (@michaelsavage) December 12, 2019
Blyth Valley goes blue.
Shocking.
Just look at the remain parties votes combined. Lab, LD and Green split the vote and give away a former heartland seat. #GE2019 #ExitPolls pic.twitter.com/zP0HRFZO2w
— Jack Mendel ??? (@Mendelpol) December 12, 2019
TSE