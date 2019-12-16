How Britain’s electoral patterns are changing – three great FT chartsDecember 16th, 2019
NEW: inspired by @p_surridge & @olhe, I looked at how the class gradient in British politics has been weakening.
Labour's loss of the working class is not just a recent Brexit-triggered phenomenon. They've slowly been losing ground to the Tories with this group for decades. pic.twitter.com/oEOZmko75h
— John Burn-Murdoch (@jburnmurdoch) December 16, 2019
While age is more polarising than ever, class no longer the dividing line it once was. Middle class now almost as likely to vote Lab as Con pic.twitter.com/0rYGEC3sd3
— John Burn-Murdoch (@jburnmurdoch) June 9, 2017