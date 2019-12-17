« Whichever party wins UK general elections one thing in British politics stays the same
Some fascinating analysis by YouGov

December 17th, 2019

YouGov have published some detailed analysis into how Britain voted last Thursday, I’m quite intrigued that the pivot point for someone more likely to vote Conservative has come down from 47 years old to 39 years old. So it isn’t just the oldies that vote Conservative.

There’s a lot fascinating data in this tweet thread from YouGov, the other highlight for me was that John Major’s desire for a classless society is being delivered.

Finally Boris Johnson shows he is such an egalitarian.

