The age at which a person becomes more likely to vote Conservative than Labour is 39 – down from 47 at the last electionhttps://t.co/hC7KufOxBl pic.twitter.com/UFter2WicP — YouGov (@YouGov) December 17, 2019

YouGov have published some detailed analysis into how Britain voted last Thursday, I’m quite intrigued that the pivot point for someone more likely to vote Conservative has come down from 47 years old to 39 years old. So it isn’t just the oldies that vote Conservative.

There’s a lot fascinating data in this tweet thread from YouGov, the other highlight for me was that John Major’s desire for a classless society is being delivered.

How Britain voted at the 2019 general election… by social grade AB

Con – 42%

Lab – 32% C1

Con – 43%

Lab – 34% C2

Con – 49%

Lab – 31% DE

Con – 47%

Lab – 34% Strong Conservative lead among all social gradeshttps://t.co/hC7KufOxBl pic.twitter.com/pZBhHhnxQU — YouGov (@YouGov) December 17, 2019

Finally Boris Johnson shows he is such an egalitarian.

#ZacGoldsmith is living proof of how it's possible in meritocratic Britain for any plucky Eton-educated son of a billionaire to lose a mayoral election and your seat as an MP yet still be awarded a peerage and retain your place in the cabinet — will thorpe (@withorpe) December 17, 2019

TSE



