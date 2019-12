The table lists all the party leaders who have led their parties to general election victories since 1935. It does not include Gordon Brown (PM 2017-2010) and Jim Callaghan (PM 1976-1979) who became PM in the middle of parliaments and went onto to lose the following general elections.

There is a blank in the column for Winston Churchill and John Major because neither went to university.

Mike Smithson

Follow @MSmithsonPB



Tweet