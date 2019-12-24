New Speaker Lindsay Hoyle is surely right when he says says Johnson should not deny Bercow a peerage. It would be seen as mean and vindictive. #.https://t.co/iFaPJQ9uJo — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) December 24, 2019

Real Conservatives don’t ignore precedents going back centuries

Very interesting that new Speaker, Lindsay Hoyle has felt the need to speak out over whether his predecessor should be give a peerage – as has been the case with Speakers over the centuries.

If this, indeed, is what happens then the PM could be making a huge gamble and make himself look mean and petty. Also on a practical political basis, I’d suggest, Bercow without a peerage would be more an irritant to the government than Bercow with one.

The decision is up to Boris and will be a good test.

Mike Smithson

