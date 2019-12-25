ACROSS

1 Retired politician’s live argument over Conservative leader (6)

5 Thatcher’s material restraining Independent once having opposed his own party (8)

9 Soldiers left in charge by local government for instance (8)

10 Diplomat got it and succeeded (6)

11 Returning officer had to cancel (6)

12 Tory Home Secretary backed Gladstone – good! (4-4)

14 American activist bit monarch and so called Prime Minister (4,8)

17 Tory can just about cope at first – right? (6,6)

20 Swinson for one – the rest died away (8)

22 He lays out a disability campaigner (6)

23 Victory’s signaller who kissed Nelson (6)

25 Aggravate popular politician (8)

26 Activist Tory almost stops Blair leading Brexiteers (8)

27 Nearly a Liberal and not mistaken for a Tory (6)

DOWN

2 Chancellor’s key to this number (6)

3 Talking period before miners returned blocked by female politician (5,6)

4 Actor has line for Prime Minister (9)

5 What Hansard does regarding trousers (7)

6 Conservative thinker not half keen after overcoming difficulty (5)

7 Discover Liberal leader’s game (3)

8 Prime Minister leaves his lasting legacy in China? (4,4)

13 Red hunting club trained this army (11)

15 Michael is one sly investor (9)

16 Former Cabinet secretary Blair had initially as Prime Minister (8)

18 Deserving Governor once briefly in England (7)

19 Nervy start to monarchy disturbed King (6)

21 Eden’s trouble in relation to Churchill (5)

24 Brussels veto is what PM is after – nothing less (3)



