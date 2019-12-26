

I don’t want to move on from the general election before just looking back at the performance of the pollsters.

This election was important to them following the disappointing final surveys that we saw in 2015 and 2017 when with one or two notable exceptions the polls were some way off.

Note that national polling for Westminster elections generally takes place on a GB basis with Northern Ireland being excluded. So the comparisons should be made with what happened in the GB not the overall national UK vote totals.

As can be seen from the Wikipedia chart above the latest General Election saw the pollsters getting the results pretty well in the right territory in their final polls. Top firms were Ipsos Mori and Opinium which had the right figures for the main parties.

