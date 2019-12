Turns out 52% of the country are wise. https://t.co/Ais2UKHVqr — TSE (@TSEofPB) December 23, 2019

52% of voters are correct is not a sentence I expected to write but here we are. This finding isn’t a surprise, after all the star of the film, Bruce Willis, has himself said Die Hard is definitely not a Christmas film, after all film released in July 1988 can hardly be categorised as a Christmas film can it?

TSE