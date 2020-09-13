"If I see the rule of law being broken in a way that I find unacceptable then of course I will go," says Justice Secretary Robert Buckland, about the government’s internal market bill which could breach international law#Marr https://t.co/Qoevttrfze pic.twitter.com/9vawyPqPmG — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) September 13, 2020

This morning the Secretary of State for Justice and Lord Chancellor, Robert Buckland, said in TV interview on the BBC in a response to a question from Andrew Marr:

“If I see the rule of law being broken in a way I find unacceptable then of course I will go.”

Tomorrow – in a matter of hours from now – the Government has announced – but not yet published the necessary regulations – that any socialising at home or elsewhere in groups of more than 6 from two households will become a criminal offence, punishable by fines ranging from £100 to £3,200, with the police given powers of arrest. Other obligations are apparently imposed on venues where people congregate.

Could the Lord Chancellor please explain the acceptable ways in which one can break the rule of law. Thank you.

Cyclefree