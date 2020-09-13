Johnson’s former Attorney-General, Geoffrey Cox, says he’ll rebel against the PM’s ignore international law bill
He’s the biggest name so far
With Johnson planning to push ahead with a law that would allow the government to ignore treaty obligations in relation to Brexit a big Tory figure and Brexiteer, former A-G Geoffrey Cox has told that Times that he plans to join the rebels when this comes before the house.
It is being reported that Cox’s mind is made up despite several appeals by the PM over the weekend. A big element is not just that he has such a high reputation in the House but he can’t be dismissed as a remainer.
This is how Beth Rigby of Sky News is reporting the story:
A problem for the PM is that having someone as respected as Cox making this highly publicised move will make it much harder getting this through the House of Lords.
Johnson/Cummings need to find a way of closing this down without appearing to have lost much face.