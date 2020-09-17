WH2020: The courts put a halt on US Postal Service changes that could have impacted on the election outcome

This could have a big impact on WH2020. Federal judge issues temporary injunction against USPS operational changes amid concerns about mail slowdowns – The Washington Post https://t.co/t9Nl6sKLqZ — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) September 17, 2020

This could be an important decision by the courts because Trump has made no secret of his desire to impede postal voting because he believes it strongly favours his opponent. This is from the Washington Post’s report of the judgement by Judge Stanley A. Bastian:

The states have demonstrated that the defendants are involved in a politically motivated attack on the efficiency of the Postal Service. They have also demonstrated that this attack on the Postal Service is likely to irreparably harm the states’ ability to administer the 2020 general election..Bastian said that the mail delivery backlogs “likely will slow down delivery of ballots, both to the voters and back to the states” this fall.. This creates a substantial possibility that many voters will be disenfranchised and the states may not be able to effectively, timely, accurately determine election outcomes.

Those who have been following WH2020 will be aware of suggestions that the head of the US Postal Service and a big donor to the Trump campaign had sought to bring in changes at the behest of the White House.

Postal and absentee voting looks set to be far bigger than normal because of COVID19 and the reluctance of many voters to attend in person for fear of catching the virus;

No doubt this decision will go to higher courts and could easily be set aside but for the time being the Postal Service will not be able to institute the changes which it is argued will slow down the mail.

If Trump is right that postal voting helps the Dems the judgement is good news for Biden.

Mike Smithson