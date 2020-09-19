It looks as though Trump won’t press ahead with a Supreme Court nominee this side of the election

The White House has confirmed that there is not enough time on the Senate calendar to confirm Trump’s Supreme Court nominee.https://t.co/A4KdukIghW via @politicususa — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 19, 2020

The big development in US politics in the past hour has been the above news from the White House that seems to suggest that Trump won’t seek to push through a Supreme Court nomination before the Presidential Election on November 3rd.

This comes as something as a surprise given the comments by Senate Majority leader, Mitch McConnell.

If this is indeed the case my guess is that is that they weren’t confident that they would get the backing required from enough of the 53 GOP Senators to push it through and this could have exposed splits

Another factor is that going forward with a nominarion at this stage would have totally dominated the news agends in the 44 days between now and the election. Trump wants to stick with his original approach.

Mike Smithson