New Ipsos US polling finds HALF of Republican voters oppose the plan to fill the Supreme Court vacancy before the election

A new Reuters/Ipsos poll carried out after the news of the Supreme Court vacancy became known finds a significant level voter opposition to the Trump/McConnell plan to fill it before the election.

A total of 62% of US adults thought the vacancy should be filled by the winner of the November 3rd White House election, while 23% disagreed and the rest said they were not sure.

As you would expect eight out of 10 Democrats want the decision delayed until after the election. What is suprising is that about half the Republican voters in the same poll take that view as well.

Already two Republican senators have annouced that they don’t support the McConnell plan and there could be possibly be others. The process is for the President to make the appointment and for that to be ratified by a majorty of the 100 strong Senate where Republicans hold 53 of the seats.

Ladbrokes have now got a betting market up on when the vacancy will be filled and I’ve just had a smaller wager at 9/4 that it won’t be until after the new Predident is inagurated on January 20th.

Mike Smithson