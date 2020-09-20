The joy of six. How many of these states will Trump win?

Texas

Ohio

Georgia

North Carolina

Florida

Arizonahttps://t.co/kjZmUREbjq election&utm_medium=direct&utm_content=cid:86422 pic.twitter.com/hjpXsHE20N — Ladbrokes Politics (@LadPolitics) September 18, 2020

Ladbrokes have a super six market of states, of these six, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio, and Texas, how many will Trump win.

To be honest I’m not seeing any value here and see this as a market that will pay for the bonuses for those who compile the odds for markets like this. If you were to work out the accumulator odds for all individual six states to be won by Trump using the odds offered by Ladbrokes the accumulator odds would be around 17/1, so the 7/4 is insulting low even if you factor the related contingency element.

So if you think Trump is going to win all six, you’re probably better off backing the 5/4 on Trump winning Arizona as a proxy, otherwise I think this is a market to avoid.

TSE