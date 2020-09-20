This week’s most important polling analysis on the White House race

One thing to note, just for calibrating expectations for Nov, is that the 2016 error made the race go from a predicted ~300 EVs for Clinton on average to 232 in reality. Here, the same error puts Biden at 260. That gives you a rough idea of the implied average EC projection. pic.twitter.com/JwsEkC5UTX — G. Elliott Morris (@gelliottmorris) September 16, 2020

On average, you should expect polls will be unbiased across states. But the margin of error on potential misfires is pretty huge. Looking back on history, the averages could miss Biden's margin in any state by up to 9-10 points in the rarest—but still plausible!—of errors. — G. Elliott Morris (@gelliottmorris) September 16, 2020

I’m very intrigued by this analysis by the New York Times, as seen in the tweets above, it probably explains the current prices on Betfair where Trump is very close to Biden.

There’s always a danger of refighting the last war, as Elliott Morris acknowledges, but in 2012 the RCP nationwide polling average had Obama winning by 0.7% when in reality he ended up winning by 3.9%, if we see that kind of error then Biden’s looking at something close to a landslide in the electoral college.

All this uncertainty on the polling could be minimised if America had the equivalent of the British Polling Council, so we could see the questions and methodologies the American pollsters use to help determine if we’re headed for another polling disaster, and which way.

