The challenge for Trump is that white voters are now significantly less likely to support him than at WH2016

From @FiveThirtyEight the latest trend in its national polling average pic.twitter.com/BeSqmShw4E — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) September 20, 2020

There’s a great analysis on Politico on some of the demographic trends being seen in the latest polling on the White House race:

Trump’s rhetoric does not appear to be resonating with white America to the degree that he did in 2016. That year, whites cast nearly three-quarters of the vote nationally, and Trump won those voters by about 15 percentage points, according to Pew. Four years later, Biden has torn into that advantage, though to what degree is uncertain. The latest Morning Consult poll showed Trump now beating Biden among white likely voters nationally by just 5 percentage points. An NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll on Sunday put Trump up among white voters by 9 percentage points, while a PBS NewsHour/NPR/Marist poll on Friday showed Biden and Trump essentially tied with white voters…Suburban whites are pretty much gone” for Trump, said Ed Rendell, the former Pennsylvania governor and former chairman of the Democratic National Committee. And Biden is far less objectionable to many working class whites than Clinton, a more polarizing nominee whose favorability ratings were lower than Biden’s.

Inevitably this is showing in the betting and in the polling.

I’m coming to a view that Biden is more ideal as the challenger than I appreciated during the primary process. As the Trump campaign is finding he is very diffifcult to attack in a manner that resonates with voters. Trying to portray the former VP as a “danerous leftie” simply doesn’t work.

Mike Smithson