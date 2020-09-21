The US polling that’s putting the focus on the key group that backs Trump – evangelical Chrisitans

Extraordinary polling in the US about how White Evangelicals, Trump’s biggest backer view refugees pic.twitter.com/Cr0ZXyusMG — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) September 21, 2020

The above poll finding has been getting a lot of attention today with the obvious response how can people who call themselves Christians think in this way about refugees.

What should not be underestimated is how central Evangelical Christains are to the re-election of the thrice-married self-confessed “pussy grabber”, Donald Trump. The White Evangelical vote is so keen on prioritising its agenda on abourtion which is why it has been ready to ignore much about thr incumbent.

Mike Smithson