A problem about enforcement remains Johnson’s failure to do anything about the Cummings lockdown breach

Boris Johnson: "There is nothing more frustrating for the vast majority who do comply, the law-abiding majority, than the sight of a few brazenly defying the rules". Quite right. pic.twitter.com/XziYIlMvAO — Stewart Wood (@StewartWood) September 22, 2020

This is always going to be thrown back at him

Quite clearly the Government is aboslutely right to bring in more restrictions in view of the ongoing rise in infections. There is a serious problem that needs to be tackled and we heard the latest contols from Johnson in the Commons.

It is noteable that there is a lot more about enforcement and penalities for those who are in breach something that wasn’t so important in the early days of total lockdown when there was a high degree of compliance.

But for all his rhetoric and apparent toughness many still recall his lack of action when his top aide, Cummings, was exposed for having bust the regulations in April only days after the infection rate reached its peak.

That only became an issue after the Mirror and the Guadian broke the story in late May and no action was taken against Cummings. That sent out a message that there is one rule for the masses and another for the elite few who run the country.

LAB peer and former Oxford colleague of mine, Lord Wood is absoutely right to highlight this again and you can be sure there will be further reminders if the restrictions have to be ratched up further.

Mike Smithson