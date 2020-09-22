How the Government’s handling of the pandemic has impacted on confidence about Brexit How the Government’s handling of the pandemic has impacted on confidence about Brexit 22/9/2020 Mike Smithson Comments 0 Comment New polling from the FT shows the impact the government's handling of COVID has had on confidence about Brexit. https://t.co/YaiyuqkiT7 pic.twitter.com/QPkicplnEL— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) September 22, 2020 But Tory voters are less concerned More from the FT polling on how the pandemic has impacted on view of Brexit pic.twitter.com/JBZudVSZ5X— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) September 22, 2020 Mike Smithson