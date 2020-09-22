Johnson’s Commons response on the UK’s COVID infection rate is really quite extraordinary

What an amazing answer from Johnson. Asked why the UK's Covid infection rate is worse than Germany and Italy he says it's because we're a "freedom loving country" pic.twitter.com/vbOFSzgpfM — Matthew Garrahan (@MattGarrahan) September 22, 2020

The clip now trending on social media

I have only just seen this Commons response by the PM to LAB MP, Ben Bradshaw, who asked about the UK’s COVID infection rate compared with Italy and Germany.

It really is quite remarkable that Johnson should turn this round to Britain being a “freedom loving country” This was an obvious question and he should have had a response all prepared. His apporach, I’d suggest, is one of the reasons why his personal ratings continue to fall.

In polling issued by Ipsos-MORI today Johnson has dropped to minus 14% to the firm’s satisfaction question – the polling series that pre-dates PM Margaret Thatcher. Last month it was minus one percent.

I just wonder what those CON MPs who gained seats at the last election think.

Mike Smithson