Latest COVID related polling and an excellent cartoon on Boris’s challenge Latest COVID related polling and an excellent cartoon on Boris’s challenge 23/9/2020 Mike Smithson Comments 0 Comment Our ?@Adamstoon1? ?@EveningStandard? pic.twitter.com/phc6PNeOH6— George Osborne (@George_Osborne) September 23, 2020 New @IpsosMORI polling find sharp decline in the public's assessment of how well the government is handling COVID19 pic.twitter.com/Nd23cSAJgT— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) September 23, 2020