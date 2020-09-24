Keiran Pedley’s Ipsos MORI podcast: The new COVID regulations + Starmer takes to the stage

On this week’s Ipsos MORI Politics & Society podcast, Keiran Pedley is joined by Katy Balls, Deputy Political Editor of The Spectator and Ben Walker, Data Journalist at the New Statesman and founder of the Britain Elects website.

The team discuss the fallout from new COVID restrictions announced by the government this week – and what the public think of them as well as reaction to Keir Starmer’s first conference speech as Labour leader and how he polls versus Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Listen to the podcast below

