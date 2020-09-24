On Rishi’s big day he just fails to hold on as “next PM” betting favourite

From @betdatapolitics latest "Next PM" betting trend chart based on Betfair market pic.twitter.com/X6RYZAuObh — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) September 24, 2020

It has been another big day for Chancellor Rishi Sunak as he’s announced his latest Job Support Scheme designed to top up wages of workers who have not been able to return to the work full time due to COVID19.

He’s become probably the most well known and certainly the most popular member of Johnson’s cabinet and remains the leading Tory in the betting to be the next PM.

This is a strange market because everything depends on the timing of the vacancy. It is hard to see Keir Starmer moving into Number 10 prior to a general election that sees the Tories lose their 80+ majority. Rishi’s best chance of getting the job really depends on Johnson going before the general election.

For Sunak the current incumbent needs to step aside and after scheming for years to get the top job he’s been struggling of late if his poll ratings are anything to go by.

Is Johnson going to go all the way until at least May 2024 the latest a general election can be held? A lot depends on his health and whether Tory MPs want him to stay. That I am not sure about.

Mike Smithson