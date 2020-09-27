Sunak now edges ahead of Johnson as preferred PM

Who would you prefer as PM – Johnson or Sunak?@RedfieldWilton polling pic.twitter.com/076MdIouCD — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) September 27, 2020

The Chancellor now the “oven ready” alternative?

Newbie pollster Redfield & Wilson has an interesting question seeking to measure Johnson against Sunak as preferred PM. The trend is shown in the Wikipedia table above and as can be seen Rishi is now outpointing Boris.

This could be politically significant now the Tories have slipped behind LAB for the first time in a voting intention poll. Nothing will make Tory MPs nervous than the possible threat of losing their seats. That there is apparently a popular alternative waiting in the wings adds enormously to the pressure on the current incumbent.

The same polling also had Sunak 8% ahead when measured against Starmer. He’s now becoming betting favourite for next PM

Mike Smithson