Trump moving downwards in the WH2020 betting following the publication of his tax returns

A lot of activity today on the WH2020 betting markets following the publication by the New York Times of Trump’s tax returns. As can be seen from above Trump is edging downwards while Biden moves up.

There’s little doubt that this will feature a lot tomorrow night when the first TV debate takes place. No doubt the president’s campaign team are working on possible responses at the moment. For the fact that the man who boasted of being a billionaire only paid $750 in tax suggests that something is wrong somewhere.

On the spread market from SportingIndex, my favourite form of political gambling, Biden has moved up 14 Electoral College Votes since the start of the month. The chart above shows how Betfair has changed.

Latest mid-points on the SportingIndex spread markets

Biden 295 ECVs

