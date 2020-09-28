With three months to go opposition to Brexit reaches its highest level yet

YouGov's Brexit tracker has those thinking Brexit wrong is at highest level since the referendum pic.twitter.com/7IS1kfhjPt — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) September 28, 2020

This could add to the political challenge facing Johnson

Being frank I do not know what to make of the big increase in the proportion of the YouGov sample in the latest polling saying “Brexit Wrong”. It is such a big jump that it might be an outlier.

This is just one poll and looking back over the four years of polling since the June 2016 referendum this is the first time the level has touched 50%. Taking account of those who do not have a view this gives an 11% lead to “Brexit wrong”.

Looking at the poll detail about a fifth of Tory voters take this view with a huge proportion of non-Tory voters saying the same.

A lot of this might be in response to the lack of knowledge and uncertainty about what is going to happen after December 31st when the transition period ends.

You would think that this makes “no deal” less likely but it is hard to read Cummings/Johnson.

Mike Smithson