Lockdown: Trying to work out what the public will stand for and what it won’t

Am going to call this one differently. The public remain highly concerned about the disease and have so far borne all kinds of measures. Yes the right wing minority aren’t comfortable but overall the public have remained pretty sanguine.. — Ben Page, Ipsos MORI (@benatipsosmori) September 30, 2020

The above two Tweets set out the debate that is going on about what’s necessary to control the pandemic and what people will put up with. All this, course, against the background of what is happening to the economy.

My instinct is to go with Ipsos-MORI boss, Ben Page, who is now one of the elder statesmen of the British polling industry.

For me personally the family thing is central and I just long to see my children and their families.

Mike Smithson