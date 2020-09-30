The main debate message for Trump’s opponents is that there has to be a massive Biden victory – the bigger the margin the better

Good debate multi-shot from CNN pic.twitter.com/FS7BAmBWPS — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) September 30, 2020

There’s been a huge amount of commentary and analysis following the overnight first Trump-Biden debate ahead of the November election.

One of the best pieces is by David Frum in The Atlantic:

Trump yelled, threatened, interrupted—and changed nothing. All he did was confirm the horror and revulsion of the large American majority that has already begun to cast its ballots against him. Correction: Trump did one thing. On the Cleveland stage, Trump communicated that he will seize any opportunity to disrupt the vote and resist the outcome. He communicated more forcefully than ever that the only security the country has for a constitutional future is that Biden wins by the largest possible margin…

Frum went on:

Many people will criticize how the moderator, Chris Wallace, managed the debate, and surely he could have done better. But really, nothing short of a shock collar around Trump’s neck would have disciplined the man who is, after all, the president of the United States.A president who does not respect tax laws, does not respect the FBI, is surely not going to be constrained by a debate moderator. It was pandemonium. But it was revealing pandemonium. Who and what Trump is could not have been more vividly displayed in all the psychological reality. Debate one was not Donald Trump versus Joe Biden, or red versus blue. It was zookeepers versus poop-throwing primates.

In the betting it is now Biden 62% Trump 38% – a sharp weakening compared with the 55-45 before the event.

Mike Smithson