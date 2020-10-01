A month ago Trump and Biden were level-pegging in the WH2020 betting. Now there’s a big gap

In the aftermath of the Tuesday night TV debate between Trump and Biden there has been a marked change in the betting on who will win November’s White House election.

The chart of the Betfair exchange market is very clear and there is little doubt that many punters that have come to the conclusion that the challenger is set to win the November 3rd election.

What has impressed me is how many senior Republicans have refused to back Trump on his White supremacist comment.

Things can change in the race. For starters there’s the Vice Presidential debate next week between Pence that Kamala Harris and and there are a further two debates between Trump and Biden. I sure that the president’s team will work out different strategy and we could see changes in the the remaining time.

One problem is that quite a lot of voting has already taken place – a trend accentuated by the pandemic which is going to make people more reluctant to attend a public event like going to a polling place.

Mike Smithson