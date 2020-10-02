In March 92% of CON members thought Johnson was handling the COVID19 crisis well – that’s now down to just 28%

CONHome poll blow for Boris

The above data comes from the latest monthly survey by Conservative Home and shows a dramatic decline in the assessment of party members of Johnson’s handling of the crisis.

From 92% saying he was dealing with it well in March the latest figure is down to just 28%.

This, remember, comes from a group that you would expect to be loyal to the man that they elected as leader barely 15 months ago.

Even in the month after the Cummings lockdown breaking trip to Durham was revealed 64% of CON members in the survey said the PM’s was doing well. The decline is huge and to my mind a surprise. It suggests that his position in not as secure as he would like.

CONHome editor, former MP Paul Goodman says “These are bleak ratings for Johnson as the virtual Conservative Party Conference prepares to open tomorrow.”

Mike Smithson