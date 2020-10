Betfair suspend next President market

Big news in the last few minutes is that Trump has Tweeted that he and his wife have tested positive for coronavirus. This is what he wrote:

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Earlier in the night he had Tweeted that they were having a test.

Clearly this will impact on the betting and Betfair have just suspended their next President market.

Mike Smithson