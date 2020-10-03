Whilst Betfair remains suspended we receive an ‘optimistic’ update from Trump’s doctors Whilst Betfair remains suspended we receive an ‘optimistic’ update from Trump’s doctors 3/10/2020 TSE Comments 0 Comment If you're betting on the US Presidential election this is of interest, something to ponder whilst Betfair remains shut.https://t.co/sFHtZoafPM— TSE (@TSEofPB) October 3, 2020 Future generations might find it hard to believe that this photo was taken at the White House in the midst of a pandemic that had by that stage killed more than 200,000 Americans. pic.twitter.com/RejhCA37sl— Nick Bryant (@NickBryantNY) October 3, 2020 Doctor Sean Conley says he is “extremely happy" with the progress the President @realDonaldTrump has made since being diagnosed with coronavirus pic.twitter.com/1qFJ5y7JC2— Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) October 3, 2020 Unbelievable – so the 'source' for the statement that president's vitals being 'very concerning' I'm going to guess is Mark Meadows, the chief of staff – seen here briefing my colleagues, straight after the press conference by @realDonaldTrump physician https://t.co/oBRPPZH1qw— Jon Sopel (@BBCJonSopel) October 3, 2020 Add Republican Senator Ron Johnson— Jon Sopel (@BBCJonSopel) October 3, 2020 About the #SuperSpreader #SCOTUS event last Saturday at the @WhiteHouse, best comment I’ve read is that it’s made Democrats believe in God, and Republicans believe in science….— Jon Sopel (@BBCJonSopel) October 3, 2020 TSE