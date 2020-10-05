Johnson gets negative satisfaction ratings from Tory party members

WOW. Boris now getting NEGATIVE satisfaction ratings from Tory Party members. From ConservativeHome. https://t.co/gsofPlkQc3 pic.twitter.com/6ugy8AfxZq — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) October 5, 2020

Only EdSec Williamson fares worse

One of the ongoing polling stories since lockdown began has been the decline of the PM’s leader ratings. Whether samples are asked about satisfaction, whether they approve, view him favourably or think he is doing his job well the polling trend has been in a negative direction for the man who led the party into a spectacular general election victory ten months ago.

The above survey is the monthly one of CON members mounted by Conservative Home and the picture must be worrying for the PM and his team. For an election-winning Tory Prime Minister to be so regarded by members of his own party is really quite extraordinary.

Of course these are difficult times for leaders across the world. Corona-virus has had an extraordinary impact on large parts of human life and those currently in charge can be highly vulnerable.

Mike Smithson