Tonight’s big event in the White House race – The VP debate

After an extraordinary good run of polls for Biden tonight sees the VP TV debate with Pence facing Kamala Harris.

Given what’s happened with COVID over the past few days than I’d expect Harris to press Pence hard and to get him to disagree with Trump. She’s ample material to play with.

Generally this debate does not get anything like the attention of the main debates but because of the ages of those at the top of the ticket there must be a greater chance than usual of Harris or Pence becoming President.

It starts at 0200 BST. You can watch clicking the panel above

Mike Smithson