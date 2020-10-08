Ipsos MORI Politics + Society podcast. US election special. Can Trump turn it around?
On this week’s podcast, Keiran Pedley is joined by Chris Jackson from Ipsos in the US and Ariel Edwards-Levy of the Huffington Post to take a deep-dive look at the upcoming US presidential election. Listen to the episode here:
Topics discussed included:
What’s driving Biden’s lead?
How can Trump turn it around?
Shy Trump voters / partisan non-response bias / turnout filters and other important polling points
The states to watch
Will we know the result on election day?
Is a Trump win or a Biden landslide more likely?
…and some listener questions too.