A year is a long time in politics. Your regular reminder that the betting markets do get it wrong.

Here were the odds Ladbrokes were offering on next PM a year ago ? pic.twitter.com/iuT4G2AxJ5 — Ladbrokes Politics (@LadPolitics) October 8, 2020

Sunak was 100/1, Starmer 16/1. — Ladbrokes Politics (@LadPolitics) October 8, 2020

2019 was an absolute batshit crazy year wasn’t it? But then 2020 said hold my beer on the bat shit crazy front.

Three of the top five in the Ladbrokes market on next PM a year ago were no longer MPs a little over two months later, betting markets can get it spectacularly wrong at times.

TSE