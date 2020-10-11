If Trumps wins next month, it’s the economy, stupid

FLORIDA

If the election for president were being held today …



Trump 40%

Biden 51%



(Quinnipiac U. Poll, LV, 10/1-5/20) — PollingReport.com (@pollreport) October 7, 2020

IOWA

If the election for president were being held today …



Trump 45%

Biden 50%



(Quinnipiac U. Poll, LV, 10/1-5/20) — PollingReport.com (@pollreport) October 7, 2020

PENNSYLVANIA

If the election for president were being held today …



Trump 41%

Biden 54%



(Quinnipiac U. Poll, LV, 10/1-5/20) — PollingReport.com (@pollreport) October 7, 2020

Looking at those key states, worth 55 electoral college votes that Trump won in 2016 it is understandable why people are talking now about a Biden victory but the size of it, but from those same polls there’s a sliver of optimism for Trump because the same polls that gives Biden hefty leads they also show this

Regardless of how you intend to vote, who do you think would do a better job handling the economy?



FLORIDA

Trump 50%

Biden 44%



IOWA

Trump 51%

Biden 44%



PENNSYLVANIA

Trump 50%

Biden 46%



(Quinnipiac U. Poll, LV, 10/1-5/20) — PollingReport.com (@pollreport) October 7, 2020

Now we’ve seen plenty of occasions across the world when the party leading the voting intention loses the election because they’ve trailed on the economic questions. But I suspect given that Trump does really badly in other supplementary questions, and those other occasions mentioned above there was no global pandemic, and that appears to be what is damaging Trump, as other pollsters have found as seen below.

This jumped out from our latest swing state polling, taken since Trump’s positive test. Biden leads by a mile on ending the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/ragSSBlrXu — Ben Riley-Smith (@benrileysmith) October 10, 2020

I suspect like one of those B movie titles, if it is a case of ‘Economics versus The Plague’ then I suspect the voters will choose the candidate best placed to deal with Covid-19, but whilst Trump continues to lead on the economic questions, then I won’t be ruling out him winning next month, something bettors should remember. I’ll try and keep a track of this polling between now and election day.

But I expect Biden will win, because the full quote from James Carville for helping Bill Clinton to win was ‘1. Change vs. more of the same. 2. The economy, stupid. 3. Don’t forget health care.’

Focussing on all three should ensure a Biden victory, I don’t think anyone on team Biden won’t forget health care during the pandemic.

