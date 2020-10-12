The states that will decide WH2020 – polling averages from the key battlegrounds

With the election just three weeks away way I thought it might be useful to have the above chart so we can monitor the latest polls in the states that will decide the election. The chart shows simply the average Biden polling lead as recorded in Fivethirtyeight.com.

These are the states where almost all of the effort is being put in and where, of course, there are the most active betting markets.

The number of state polls is unprecedented and I think we will see more rather than less in the final 21 days.

Mike Smithson