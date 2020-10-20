The Johnson/Cummings power grab is in danger of undermining democracy

UK government wants to seize control from:



Local authorities

Parliament (via govt by decree)

Judiciary (via Judicial Review 'reforms')

'Activist' lawyers

Devolved administrations

Impartial civil service

Diplomatic corps

EU



See the pattern yet?



The Executive Power Project https://t.co/Xuow8LLojc — david allen green (@davidallengreen) October 20, 2020

The above Tweet sets out clearly and succinctly how the Johnson/Cummings team is seeking to undermine many bodies and to bring power presumably, to Dom itself.

This is the man, of course, who at the height of the pandemic in April decided that the rules didn’t apply to him and when all was revealed Johnson failed to do anything about it.

Clearly with an 80+ majority the government is in a strong position but I just wonder how Tory back bench MPs, particularly the chair of the 1922 Committee, Graham Brady, are viewing this. Party MPs are one of the groups who have been totally sidelined. Brady’s already threatened back bench rebellions. It is very rare for the 1922 Chair to be so separate from the government machine.

Number 10 has been helped, of course, by the pandemic and the sweeping powers that were included in the emergency legislation that was passed.

I just wonder how much of this is Boris or is it just Cummings who is the puppet master,

Mike Smithson