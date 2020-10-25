This is starting to look like landslide territory.

Who voters think would do a better job of handling…



The Supreme Court: 47% Biden / 39% Trump

Health care: 52% Biden / 35% Trump

Coronavirus pandemic: 53% Biden / 34% Trump

Race relations: 53% Biden / 31% Trumphttps://t.co/p7OTuH22uX pic.twitter.com/pTicL6kS5C — YouGov America (@YouGovAmerica) October 22, 2020

What does Trump have in his armoury if the voters trust Joe Biden more on the economy?

A fortnight ago I said that with the pollster Quinnipiac Donald Trump was the preferred choice of the American voters to manage the economy, but it is becoming clear that with a few pollsters Trump doesn’t hold that advantage.

As with the UK general election of 2015 and the EU referendum the following year it was clear (in hindsight) that the supplementaries were a much better pointer to the actual result, and I think this holds true for the US Presidential election.

Without leading on the economy Trump resembles a eunuch trying to be a male porn star, no matter how hard you try, it just ain’t happening, and you’re more likely to be the one who gets fornicated senseless.

So if Trump can’t even win on the economy what does he have to help him win? The electoral chicanery as discussed this morning, or perhaps this?

Just cast my early vote in the outskirts of Philadelphia County, PA. It was…kind of jarring.



If you have option of *early voting*, do it!! If my experience was at all representative, Nov 3rd may be insane.



Short ? 1/5 — Alex Imas (@alexoimas) October 24, 2020

Then the next Semi followed, then the 3rd. A motorcade of Semis, jeeps, and a few sedans drove down the road. All honking. All flying Trump 2020 flags. With people yelling out the window.



This motorcade snaked around the polling place the entire time I was there (2 hrs) 3/5 — Alex Imas (@alexoimas) October 24, 2020

At some point the people in line started yelling at the trucks. Some of which stopped, and started yelling back. There were enough police/officials to keep things from escalating.



But all this being said: There is no telling what Nov 3 is going to be like. Vote early!



fin — Alex Imas (@alexoimas) October 24, 2020

