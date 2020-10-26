The latest YouGov UC elections model has Biden 356 ECVs Trump 182 The latest YouGov UC elections model has Biden 356 ECVs Trump 182 26/10/2020 Mike Smithson Comments 0 Comment Here are the latest results from our 2020 presidential election model:ELECTORAL COLLEGEBiden 356 / Trump 182POPULAR VOTEBiden 53.1% / Trump 44.6%Check out the interactive map for state-level results and more at https://t.co/5xQeQUaklG #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/ku80UrpLYu— YouGov America (@YouGovAmerica) October 26, 2020 Latest from the Smarkets Exchange