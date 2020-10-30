The battle for Florida: Where UK punters are betting that the polls are wrong
Above is the latest polling average for Florida from Nate Silver’s site where, as can be seen, Biden has been enjoying a small but significant lead. Yet when we look at the betting a different trend appears. This of the Betfair market from Betdata and Trump has been odds on favourite for quite some time.
On the face of it a bet on Biden at anything longer than evens is great value – yet that doesn’t seem to be happening. I have to admit that I’ve been reluctant to bet here and so far have skipped it.