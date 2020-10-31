The money shifts back to Biden on Betfair’s £240m next President market

The final weekend before Tuesday’s election and a lot of activity on the UK betting markets where punters had been viewing Trump’s chances quite a bit better than the US data analysts.

Above is the latest Betdata.io chart showing the Betfair exchange market where a colossal £241,037,171 has now been traded.

I’m now focusing on state betting where the polling shows Biden being very competitive but where UK punters, as I have been reporting, are putting more on Trump. I’ve now backed Obama’s VP in Georgia and Florida in addition to my quite long position in Texas where I have average odds of 3/1 on Biden.

The latest early count now has 90,285,812 votes being cast comprising in-person votes at 32,877,539 with 57,408,273 mail ballots returned.

No doubt we’ll see a mass of polling this weekend and on Monday.

Mike Smithson