The big challenge with Farage’s anti-lock down party is that just 15% share that view

Savanta Comres poll finds 72% supporting the latest Johnson measures

Latest polling conducted by Savanta ComRes , afte Johnson’s announcement, shows strong support for new four-week lockdown. Almost three quarters say they support the measures (72%), with just 15% saying that they oppose them.

Support is highest for closing pubs, bars and restaurants, with three quarters of English adults supporting it (76%), and just one in ten opposing it (12%). Around half (47%) say they support schools, colleges, and universities staying open, with two in five opposing keeping these open (37%).

When asked how long they think the measures will last, almost half (47%) of English adults think we’ll emerge later than the planned date of 2nd December, while a third believe the measures will end on that date (32%). Just over one in five believe the restrictions will end earlier than the planned date of 2nd December (7%).

Whilst there is clear support for the measures, nearly two thirds think this lockdown has come too late (65%), with just 17% saying that the measures have come at the right time. One in ten say that they have come too early (11%).

This is all so unlike what happened with UKIP/Brexit Party which succeeded because they were so inline with public thinking.

Mike Smithson