In spite of latest polls Trump is a 56% chance on Betfair to retain Florida

My only eve of election bet has been on Biden in Florida where the latest round of polls as collated by MSNBC above has him with a fighting chance of victory.

Yet on Betfair Obama’s former VP is rated as a 44% chance with Trump on 56%. Quite why is hard to say and I have decided to have what for me is a largish bet.

On Nate Silver’s site you have to go back to early April to find a time when Trump was ahead in the state polling average chart.

As the hours tick by until the day itself what are other PBers doing? What have you seen that you would like to share here?

Mike Smithson