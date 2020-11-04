As Biden’s price goes past 4 on Betfair this maybe a long week As Biden’s price goes past 4 on Betfair this maybe a long week 4/11/2020 TSE Comments 0 Comment Electoral Map as of 03:00AM GMT:Trump (R): 138 (=)Biden (D): 131 (=)Changes w/ 2016. pic.twitter.com/YgEa7ku3WW— Election Maps UK (@ElectionMapsUK) November 4, 2020 This likely means no Pennsylvania results tonight. #Election2020 https://t.co/v1Xh1tcO6T— Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) November 4, 2020 It looks increasingly likely to all come down to Pennsylvania https://t.co/3tLGcPC121— Sunder Katwala (@sundersays) November 4, 2020 Hugely. We're already at the "don't worry, the Democrat still has more routes open to the White House" stage of the night, which I remember well from 2016.— Kaya Burgess (@kayaburgess) November 4, 2020 TSE