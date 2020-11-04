As gap on Betfair gets closer is Florida an outlier? As gap on Betfair gets closer is Florida an outlier? 4/11/2020 TSE Comments 0 Comment The ghost of Mandy Rice-Davies would like to say a few words. https://t.co/umbWnlSJJd— TSE (@TSEofPB) November 4, 2020 The New York Times needles look good for Trump. pic.twitter.com/FsqD8q6T5E— TSE (@TSEofPB) November 4, 2020 In New Hampshire — where, per our reporting, Election Day and early votes are reported together and so gets around this issue — Biden leads by 10 points so far.— Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) November 4, 2020 Some tentative signs Biden is doing better than Clinton in the Midwest, including some potentially very interesting results. With 73% of votes in Biden is leading in Delaware county, Ohio-Biden ahead, 54-45. Hasn't voted Democrat since 1916.#Election2020 #ElectionDay— Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) November 4, 2020 TSE