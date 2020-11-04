Biden moves to an 84% chance of victory on the exchanges as the scale of his likely victory becomes clearer

One of the aspects of this election that has only become apparent during the day is that information coming Biden’s three primary targets, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan has been impacted by decisions of their Republican controlled state legislatures to forbid any counting of the mass of advance votes before the election day.

The result has been that the main data coming out has been based on the on the day voting information with the mail ballots being sidelined. That’s all changing now and given what we know of early voters this is very good for the blue team. It is going to take some time for all the processing to be completed and hopefully all should be complete by the end of the week.

The lack of early voting information in key targets was why things looked glum for Biden in the early hours of the morning. A big prize now looks set to be Pennsylvania.

At some stage in the next couple of days the media is surely going to call the election for Biden although it will take some time for the detailed results to be certified.

Mike Smithson