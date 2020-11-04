It may be a long night or it may not It may be a long night or it may not 4/11/2020 TSE Comments 0 Comment It’s gonna be a long night #ElectionNight pic.twitter.com/AUpJZkYh8m— Scott Bryan (@scottygb) November 4, 2020 With 75% of the vote in in Pinellas County, Joe Biden already has 10,000 more raw votes than Clinton received there in 2016.— Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) November 4, 2020 Going to add Pinellas to the Florida counties looking pretty rosy for Biden right now!— Patrick English (@PME_Politics) November 4, 2020 Florida counts early and mail in votes first, so its probably going to look really good for a bit and then suddenly tighten and cause us all to freak out.— Chris Terry (@CJTerry) November 4, 2020 But this time four years ago… https://t.co/qovz9PJzCI— TSE (@TSEofPB) November 4, 2020 TSE